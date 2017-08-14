Myrtle Beach area golf club celebrating milestone with charity tournament

Meadowlands Golf Club is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a nine-hole tournament on Sept. 20 that includes lunch and hole in one prizes of $10,000 and a golf cart. The entry fee is $50 per person and a portion of proceeds will benefit Canine Angels, which rescues dogs from local shelters and trains them as service companions for military veterans.
The registration deadline is Sept. 10 and players can register by calling the pro shop at 910-287-7529 or the website www.meadowlandsgolf.com.
The 6,881-yard Willard Byrd design was a finalist for the 2017 Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Golf Course of the Year, the criteria being design and course conditions, customer service, contribution to the game of golf and contribution to the community.
W.J. McLamb, 85, built the course on the property adjacent to the farm on which he grew up. Among its accolades, Golf for Women Magazine named Meadowlands to its Top 100 Best Courses for Women list.
Meadowlands supports many grow the game programs, and have donated about 8 acres to the First Tee of Brunswick County under a no-pay rent agreement to assist with its programs.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
