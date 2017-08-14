Major championship winners, defending champions in field for Wyndham Championship

On the heels of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the PGA Tour remains in North Carolina this week with the 78th Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
The tournament received some late commitments last week that bolstered its field including world No. 9 Henrik Stenson of Sweden and world No. 24 Kevin Kisner of Aiken, who is ninth in 2017 FedExCup points.
They join four-time major winner Ernie Els, three-time Wyndham winner Davis Love III, 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner Brandt Snedeker, former FedExCup champions Bill Haas and Billy Horschel, former world No. 1 Luke Donald, and major championship winners Jason Dufner and Graeme McDowell.
Defending champion Si Woo Kim, Andrew “Beef” Johnston and 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain Jim Furyk have all withdrawn due to injuries, and Snedeker is questionable to start with a rib injury.
The tournament provides the final opportunity for players to move into the top 125 in 2016-17 FedExCup points and qualify for the four-event FedExCup playoffs, which begin the following week.
McDowell is 131st in points, and all but one player – Michael Thompson – among those ranked 120 to 150 in points are entered in the field. Those ranked 120-130 are: Zac Blair, David Hearn, Richy Werenski, Seamus Power, Daniel Summerhays, Geoff Ogilvy, Cameron Tringale, Sam Saunders, Ryan Palmer, Billy Hurley III and J.T. Poston.
In a qualifier Monday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 2009 PGA Championship winner Y.E. Yang, Jason Widener of Chapel Hill, N.C., Brad Miller of Maryland and 2005 Byron Nelson winner Ted Purdy of Phoenix qualified for the tournament.
Wyndham Championship tickets are available by calling the tournament office at 336-379-1570 or visiting www.WyndhamChampionship.com.
In the playoffs, the number of players in each event will be cut from 125 to 100, 70 and 30 for the Tour Championship.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments