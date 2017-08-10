PGA Notebook: Dustin Johnson cards his best opening major round in more than a year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Dustin Johnson talks PGA Championship (Video) Pause 2:04 Dustin Johnson discusses opening round at PGA 4:49 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 0:31 Carolina Forest residents chase alleged kidnappers 3:13 'He just chased me down the street:' Police bodycam footage released from fatal shooting of nearly-naked SC man 0:43 Cops on top of Krispy Kreme for a cause 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:46 Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters 0:51 Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event 1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dustin Johnson spoke to The Sun News following his 1-under 70 in the first round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. ablondin@thesunnews.com

Dustin Johnson spoke to The Sun News following his 1-under 70 in the first round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. ablondin@thesunnews.com