Dustin Johnson looks to recapture form, opportunity lost in Augusta

1:59 Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home Pause

0:31 Carolina Forest residents chase alleged kidnappers

2:30 Dustin Johnson talks PGA Championship (Video)

2:06 Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse

1:46 Area film lovers creating local film for Myrtle Beach International Film Fest 2018

3:36 Meet Chris DiNucci and his three doppelgängers at Hurricane Maggie's in Myrtle Beach | Hot Pour

0:56 Suspicious package thought to be bomb was a toy

0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera

0:46 Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters