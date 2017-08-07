Wounded warriors featured in Tidewater Charity Patriot Day tourney

Major Ed Pulido, senior vice president of the Folds of Honor Foundation, and four military service members from the Grand Strand who were injured in combat will be taking part in the 13th annual Tidewater Charity Patriot Day Tournament.
The tournament is Monday, Sept. 4 at Tidewater Golf and Plantation.
The wounded warriors will participate in an opening tee shot ceremony around 8:15 a.m. following the live singing of the national anthem, and some are expected to play in the tournament, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Several community residents annually take part in the patriotic ceremony.
In addition to benefiting the Folds of Honor, which awards scholarships to descendants of servicemen injured or killed in combat, it also benefits the North Strand Helping Hand, Little River Medical Center’s “Miles for Smiles” children’s dental care program, North Strand Housing Shelter and SOS Autism Healthcare.
Tournament director John Mouco said the tournament donated $68,000 to the charities last year and has given nearly $500,000 in its 12 years.
The golf tournament culminates four days of events from Sept. 1-4. They begin with a ball drop operated as a 50/50 carried out by the North Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. on the Tidewater driving range around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
There will be five holes on the range, and the first five balls in the holes win prizes. Balls are $20 each, three for $50 and seven for $100. First place will be a minimum of $500 and could increase considerably depending on participation, and participants don’t have to be present to win.
Grand Strand Bowling for Vets will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Little River Lanes. That event will include a 50/50 drawing and giveaways.
A player reception at Tidewater is from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 3.
A tournament entry fee of $180 per player includes a gift bag, on-course beverages, breakfast and lunch. The tournament will include a putting contest, two-year Mercedes or BMW lease for a hole in one, and hole-in-one shootout for $50,000 for four players chosen in a drawing during the awards luncheon.
A Masters package for $230 includes some 50/50 tickets, ball drop and putting contest entries, and entry into a drawing at the luncheon for at least $500 in gift cards.
Any of the events can be entered by visiting www.tidewatercharitytournament.com or calling tournament director John Mouco 843-249-2018.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
