Student in North Myrtle Beach takes third in Optimist International golf event

Agustin Errazuriz of North Myrtle Beach finished third Wednesday in the Boys ages 16-18 division of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Errazuriz, a native of Santiago, Chile, who is a student at the Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy at Barefoot Resort, finished three strokes behind winner Adrien Pendaries of Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.
Errazuriz entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Pendaries, with both Austin Greaser of Ohio and Miles Smith of Arkansas three strokes back.
Errazuriz shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish with a 2-under 286 total, while Pendaries shot a 70 for a 283 total. Lorenzo Elbert Jr. of East Point, Ga., shot a 68 to finish second at 284. Errazuriz built his 54-hole lead with rounds of 73, 71 and 67.
Errazuriz attended the Norman Academy for the past year and is returning to Chile to complete his senior year around December before coming back to the academy in early 2018. He would like to play collegiate golf but hasn’t committed to a school yet.
“After today they will probably be a little more aware of him,” said Norman Academy director of instruction and tour player development Scott Shobe. “Because he played a lot of his golf in Chile and in Europe not many people know that much about him.”
Errazuriz was recruited to the academy by owner Jose Fernandez and has been instructed by Shobe and Eddie Overstreet.
“I’m sure he’s disappointed he didn’t win but at the same time it was a fabulous showing for him this week,” Shobe said. “He has a very competitive spirit and he’s definitely got some game.”
The Boys 16-18 championship featured 152 players from more than 15 countries, numerous states and Puerto Rico. Matthew Griego of North Myrtle Beach was among the 101 players who missed the cut to the final round.
