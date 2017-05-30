Top-seeded team among those advancing to U.S. Women’s Four-Ball semis

The top-seeded team of Alice Chen and Taylor Totland of New Jersey rallied to defeat Maria Torres and Samantha Wagner 1 up Tuesday with birdies on the 16th and 18th holes to advance to the semifinals of the third U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
In another quarterfinal match Tuesday afternoon, fifth-seeded Jennifer Chang and Gina Kim of North Carolina defeated fourth-seeded Bailey Tardy and Monica Vaughn 2 and 1 with four combined birdies.
A pair of higher-seeded teams have also reached Wednesday morning’s semifinals, as 15th-seeded Kathleen Gallagher and Kendall Griffin of Mississippi and Florida, respectively, defeated Anna Dong and Rose Zhang 4 and 2 with six combined birdies, and 19th-seeded Sammi Lee and Mary Ellen Shuman of Georgia downed Annick Haczkiewicz and Sydney Smith 2 and 1 with five birdies.
The tournament will conclude Wednesday with morning semifinal matchups of Chen/Totland vs. Chang/Kim at 7 and Gallagher/Griffin vs. Lee/Shuman at 7:15, followed by the afternoon championship match. Spectators are welcomed.
