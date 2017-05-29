Want tickets to the Masters? All you have to do is win the lottery – soon

Would you like tickets to the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club?
It’s easy to apply. Not so easy to get tickets, however.
The deadline to enter the Masters ticket lottery is Thursday at the web address tickets.masters.com. Only online applications are being accepted.
Applicants must be 21 years old, only one application per person or address will be accepted, and primary home addresses must be used.
Up to four tickets can be requested for any and all days of the tournament, though winners will receive tickets for only one day.
Daily tournament tickets for competitive rounds Thursday through Sunday will be awarded first, and anyone not selected for those who also applied for practice rounds tickets from Monday through Wednesday will then be included in the selection for practice rounds tickets.
Tickets are $115 daily for competitive rounds and $75 daily for practice rounds. Competitive round tickets are very limited because those on a patron list annually receive four-day competitive round badges.
All applicants will be notified by email in late June when the lottery is completed.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
