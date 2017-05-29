The socks of Alice Chen as she teed up her ball on the second hole during the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club on Monday.
Golf

May 29, 2017 8:13 PM

Top-seeded team advances in U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship match play

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

The top-seeded team of Alice Chen/Taylor Totland defeated the team of Brigitte Dunne/Alexandra Rossi 6 and 4 on Monday to advance from the first round of match play in the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Match play began with 32 teams and now is down to 16.

The team of Dawn Woodard, who is from Nichols and a Mullins High graduate, and Meghan Stasi, who has Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday President Bill Golden on the bag, were eliminated 2 up by the third-seeded team of Brittany Fan and Esther Lee.

Round 2 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday and the tournament culminates with Wednesday afternoon’s championship match. Spectators are welcomed without charge.

  Comments  

