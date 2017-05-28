Taylor Totland, left, reaches out to her partner Alice Chen after she sunk a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the second round of stroke play at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
Golf

May 28, 2017 6:34 PM

Three teams tie for first in stroke play as U.S. Women’s Four-Ball sets for match play portion

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

The teams of Alice Chen/Taylor Totland, Hailee Cooper/Kaitlyn Papp and Brittany Fan/Esther Lee were tied for first after the second round of stroke play qualifying in the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Chen/Totland and Cooper/Papp shot their second consecutive 6-under 66 to sit at 12-under 132, while Fan/Lee moved up the leaderboard with an 8-under 64 on Sunday.

The team of Bailey Tardy/Monica Vaughn was a stroke back at 133. The teams of Jennifer Chang/Gian Kim (66) and Annick Haczkiewicz/Sydney Smith (67) were another stroke back of the leaders.

The team of Dawn Woodard, who is from Nichols and a Mullins High graduate, and Meghan Stasi, who has Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday President Bill Golden on the bag, was tied for 28th at 3 under after shooting even-par 72.

The tournament’s 64 two-woman teams has been reduced to 32 for match play beginning Monday and culminating in Wednesday afternoon’s championship match. Spectators are welcomed without charge.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

