Meghan Stasi and her caddie, Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday President Bill Golden, on the 18th tee during the first round of stroke play at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club. Darren Carroll USGA Museum
Golf

May 27, 2017 6:29 PM

Three teams tied atop leaderboard after first round of U.S. Women’s Four-Ball tourney

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

The teams of Alice Chen/Taylor Totland, Hailee Cooper/Kaitlyn Papp and Amanda Minni/Ellie Slama were tied for first after shooting 6-under 66 in the opening round of stroke play qualifying in the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The teams of Alden Wallace/Libby Winans and Annick Haczkiewicz/Sydney Smith were a stroke back.

The team of Dawn Woodard, who is from Nichols and a Mullins High graduate, and Meghan Stasi, who has Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday President Bill Golden on the bag, was tied for 14th after shooting 69.

Following Sunday’s second round, the tournament’s 64 two-woman teams will be reduced to 32 for match play beginning Monday and culminating in Wednesday afternoon’s championship match. Spectators are welcomed without charge.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

