Salt Air Jam to feature Edwin McCain and golf tournament at Diamondback

The annual Salt Air Jam featuring a concert headlined by Edwin McCain and golf tournament at Diamondback Golf Club will take place this upcoming Friday and Saturday.
The Friday concert will feature music from 2 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Sandhills Bank Ampitheater at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, and Saturday’s captain’s choice scramble golf tournament at Diamondback near Loris has a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Both are rain or shine events.
Tickets for the concert are $25 in advance at saltairjam.com or $30 at the gate. Golf is $100 per player and includes breakfast, lunch and prizes. Interested players can call 843-272-1919.
Salt Air Jam’s sponsors and supporters includes East Coast Golf Management, which operates a few Grand Strand courses.
Bands scheduled to play before McCain are Mister Fifties, Jim Quick & Coastline, Trey Calloway and the Tim Clark Band, and vendors will be on site.
Salt Air Jam was created to grow a foundation to assist in funding research and treatment for cystic fibrosis. Eli Gilder, the grandson of event organizer Jeff Gilder, was diagnosed with CF at an early age and has been helped by care at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
CF is a disease that creates a thick mucus that affects the lungs and digestive system. It limits life expectancy and can be deadly.
