Actors, former pro athletes headline 2LiveBeyond Celebrity Golf Tournament

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is the celebrity host, and athletes including former NBA player Tyler Hansbrough and former NFL players Mark Rypien, Bernard Pollard and Tyler Thigpen are among the expected participants in the 2017 2LiveBeyond Celebrity Golf Tournament.
The tournament will be played June 3 at the Grande Dunes Members Club, and the 2LiveBeyond charity has expanded events this year that the general public will have an opportunity to experience.
There will be six affiliated events over four days from June 1-4. Playing spots are available starting at $5,000 per foursome, tickets are available for events June 1-3, and several former NFL players will be instructors at a football fundamentals camp on June 4.
The events will benefit four local charities as well as Africa New Life Ministries, which assists underprivileged children primarily in Rwanda.
“Everything is coming together really well,” said Nic Maria, 2LiveBeyond’s new executive director. “Our new team has more energy than ever before and we’re looking to make a great impact on the community and keep momentum going.”
The “team” includes Maria, 2LiveBeyond founders Scott Pyle and former NFL wide receiver Andre Davis, who moved to Delaware from Myrtle Beach last June, and the board of directors for the 2LiveBeyond Myrtle Beach Chapter.
The tournament and affiliated events have raised more than $350,000 in the past three years.
“We have a ton of new supporters this year. We are growing exponentially and keeping our previous sponsors,” Maria said.
Ribeiro is the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and had characters on the sitcoms Silver Spoons and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and will be the celebrity host for both the tournament and ParTee with the Pros on June 2 at the House of Blues.
Participants include former NFL players Davis, Tajh Boyd, Byron Chamberlain, Kevin Jones, Ruvell Martin, Willie Pile, Kevin Bentley, Corwin Anthony, Glenn Martinez, Chris Taylor and Andre King.
Celebrities include Miss South Carolina Leah Lawson, long drive champion Sean Fister and Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and director Justin Wheelon.
Singers and entertainers taking part in a concert at the ParTee include Jason Scheff, the longtime lead bassist and vocalist for the band Chicago; Loren Gold, the current keyboardist and back-up vocalist for The Who; veteran drummer Sergio Gonzalez, who previously performed with Jennifer Lopez; Adley Stump, a rising country music artist who is opening on a tour for Blake Shelton; Rudy and Steve of the Gatlin Brothers, and Ribeiro.
Tickets to the ParTee with the Pros are $100. The event begins at 6 p.m. and has no set end time, and includes food, open bar, and silent and live auctions.
There are only 30 tickets being sold at $350 each to the public for a meet and greet and dinner from 7-10 p.m. June 1 at the Grande Dunes Ocean Club. It is primarily for the event’s upper tier sponsors of $10,000 or more, and only 100 people in addition to celebrities will be permitted.
Tickets are $250 for a June 3 meet and greet and breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Members Club prior to the golf tournament’s shotgun start. It includes breakfast with the celebrities and a private autograph session.
The purchase of a foursome in the golf tournament includes eight tickets to the ParTee, and a corporate foursome for $6,500 includes signage at the course and year-round marketing on the 2LiveBeyond programs, Facebook page and website, four VIP guest badges, and a swag bag that includes FootJoy shoes, Maui Jim sunglasses, a shirt and other gifts.
Visit www.2LiveBeyond.com or call the 2LiveBeyond office at 843-808-9569 for more information on tickets and pricing.. Par Tee with the Pros is available through TicketMasters and other ticket selling sites.
Celebrity participants will also take part in a Leadership Conference and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 2 at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse that will feature a few guest speakers, followed by the Baseball and Beyond event where celebrities will be pairing with Grand Strand Miracle League participants at 2 p.m. at James C. Benton Miracle League Field near Pepper Geddings in Myrtle Beach. Spectators are welcome but no autographs or photos with celebrities will be permitted.
Maria said the goal of the leadership conference is to encourage the celebrities to become more active with community service and charities and/or start a 2LiveBeyond chapter in their communities. The 2LiveBeyond platform has been created to expand through chapters.
The football camp for children ages 6-16 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at Ashley Booth Field near Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Boyd, Thigpen, Davis, Pollard and additional players and coaches are expected to be among those giving instruction. The cost will be $100 for participants and will be free to spectate.
The motto of the 2LiveBeyond initiative is “To live beyond ourselves so others can dream beyond their circumstances,” and its benefiting charities focus on the care of disadvantaged or at-risk children both in and outside the United States.
“Our goal is to fully pay for the four local projects we are supporting this year, which would be $172,000,” said Maria, whose personal goal is to raise $250,000.
The charities and anticipated donations are:
▪ $85,000 to SOS Healthcare for a 2LiveBeyond transitional living and training facility.
▪ $41,000 to Grand Strand Miracle League to expand its All-Star Park with Infinity and Beyond play space
▪ $30,000 to the Tara Hall school and home for boys for a new van and the funding of the family services program for 12 months.
▪ $16,000 to Teach My People for a summer enrichment program for 20 campers.
▪ funds to Africa New Life Ministries for its Dream Medical Center.
“We want to bring the community together to collaborate for underprivileged children as a whole … allowing these programs to focus on services being provided and expanding their outreach,” Maria said.
Layouts among the best
A pair of Grand Strand golf courses have again made Golf Digest’s biennial list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, which is appearing in the magazine’s June issue.
The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. design that opened in 1948, is No. 54 while Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, the first solo design of the late Mike Strantz is No. 86.
The Dunes Club has been in the Golf Digest ranking since 2003 and has been as high as No. 15 in 2003-04, and Caledonia was ranked between 2003-10 and again since 2013, and has been as high as No. 66 in 2009-10.
Golf Digest’s team of raters evaluate courses based on seven categories: shot values, resistance to scoring, design variety, memorability, aesthetics, conditioning and ambiance.
A national membership
Caledonia and sister course True Blue Golf Club, which has also made national rankings including being No. 63 on Golfweek Magazine’s current list of America’s Top 100 Resort Courses, have joined an exclusive group that should add to their prestige and exposure.
They are founding partners of The Architect’s Nine, a membership program providing golfers access to a collection of some of the nation’s best layouts.
The courses joining the two Mike Strantz designs in Pawleys Island are Tobacco Road and Southern Pines Golf Club in North Carolina, Sweetens Cove in Tennessee, Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington, Wild Horse Golf Club in Nebraska, Rustic Canyon Golf Club in California, and Rackham Golf Course in Michigan.
Six of the nine courses have earned national top 100 honors and there are three Strantz designs, two Donald Ross layouts and a Gil Hanse/Geoff Shackelford course participating in the program.
At a rate of $210 per month, paid annually, membership at The Architect’s Nine includes green fees, a welcome package with tee gifts, 20 percent discount off rack rate green fees for guests of members, a nationwide members forum, optional participation in an annual nationwide season-long competition, and access to members-only merchandise.
More information can be found at www.TheArchitectsNine.com.
Salt Air Jam set
The annual Salt Air Jam featuring a concert headlined by Edwin McCain and golf tournament at Diamondback Golf Club will take place this upcoming Friday and Saturday.
The Friday concert will feature music from 2 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Sandhills Bank Ampitheater at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, and Saturday’s captain’s choice scramble golf tournament at Diamondback near Loris has a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Both are rain or shine events.
Tickets for the concert are $25 in advance at saltairjam.com or $30 at the gate. Golf is $100 per player and includes breakfast, lunch and prizes. Interested players can call 843-272-1919.
Salt Air Jam’s sponsors and supporters includes East Coast Golf Management, which operates a few Grand Strand courses.
Bands scheduled to play before McCain are Mister Fifties, Jim Quick & Coastline, Trey Calloway and the Tim Clark Band, and vendors will be on site.
Salt Air Jam was created to grow a foundation to assist in funding research and treatment for cystic fibrosis. Eli Gilder, the grandson of event organizer Jeff Gilder, was diagnosed with CF at an early age and has been helped by care at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
CF is a disease that creates a thick mucus that affects the lungs and digestive system. It limits life expectancy and can be deadly.
Course improvements
Mystical Golf’s three courses in the Myrtle Beach area are receiving some improvements.
The Witch Golf Club has been a victim of heavy flooding in the past two Octobers, so some areas of cart paths are being repaired and repaved in the coming weeks as a precursor to a repaving around the entire course.
Some of the work will be done when the course closes for 1 1/2 days in mid-June for aerification, followed by a few days of single-teeing that will give workers a few hours a day to complete the work.
“The standing water for five weeks two years in a row wreaked havoc on the asphalt,” said Claude Pardue, president and CEO of DG Golf Management, which operates the Mystical Golf’s courses.
A project to rebuild sand traps at The Wizard has been completed and a project has begun to rebuild and reshape the traps at Man O’War Golf Club, lessening some of the severe lips on the bunkers. Man O’War also received a new fleet of carts, and had a project in January and February to rid its bentgrass greens of an infiltration of poa annua grass.
“The greens putted fine but they were real ugly for about a month, but now they’re perfect,” said Pardue, who did not close Man O’War or The Wizard during their improvements. “I believe for golf courses to survive in our industry operators have to get their courses in really good shape at the least expense possible. Sometimes you have to do things in stages.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
