Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame board accepting 2017 nominations

The board of directors for the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the class of 2017 through June 2.
Nominees must be a current or former resident of Horry, Georgetown or Brunswick counties, can be living or deceased, and will be considered from a variety of categories such as player, instructor, architect, superintendent, owner, management group, volunteer or supporter of the Grand Strand golf tourism industry.
Nominations will only be accepted from a person who has a direct affiliation with the Myrtle Beach golf industry. All nominations must be sent to Jenna Hottel of Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday. She can be reached at 843-477-8833 ext. 237 or Jenna@GolfHoliday.com.
The Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame was created in 2008 to recognize individuals who have made an indelible mark on the Myrtle Beach golf industry.
The 21 existing members of the Hall of Fame, which is located at the Hall of Fame Garden in the courtyard behind the Pine Lakes Country Club clubhouse, are Kelly Tilghman, Edward Burroughs, J. Egerton Burroughs, Carolyn Cudone, General James Hackler, Cecil Brandon, Clay Brittain, Jimmy D’Angelo, Robert White, George 'Buster' Bryan, Charlie Byers, Paul Himmelsbach, Gary Schaal, J. Bryan Floyd, Edward Jerdon, Casper Leon Benton, George Hilliard, Critt Gore, Russell 'Doc' Burgess, Phillip Goings and Sandy Miles.
