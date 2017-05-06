Dustin Johnson flirts with the cut line at Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson made two bogeys and a birdie on the five holes he played to complete his second round Saturday morning to make the cut on the number at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.
The five holes completed a 3-over-par 75 for the Coastal Carolina alumnus and world’s top-ranked player for a 1-over 145 total. He made the cut to the third round by a single shot and tees off at 12:17 p.m. Saturday off the 10th tee in the third round.
Johnson had five holes remaining when play was suspended due to darkness Friday night. He birdied the 15th hole, bogeyed holes 16 and 17 and made a par on the 18th to be among the 79 players who made the cut to Saturday’s third round. Johnson is seven strokes behind leader Francesco Molinari, who tees off at 12:50 p.m.
Johnson is playing his first tournament since winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship on March 26 and spent the past four weeks recovering from a back injury incurred when he slipped and landed on a small staircase on the eve of the Masters Tournament.
