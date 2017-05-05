Tee times, shuttle service delayed three hours at Wells Fargo due to severe weather

Second round tee times at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club have been delayed three hours Friday because of severe weather.
The day’s first tee times have been pushed back to 9:50 a.m. and shuttle service to the course from parking areas has also been delayed two hours to 9 a.m.
The golf course was hit with heavy thunderstorms throughout the morning, resulting in a tornado warning that expired at 5 a.m. followed by a tornado watch. Chances for storms decrease to 50 percent by 9 a.m. and dissipate by noon, according to The Weather Channel.
The tee time delay will result in play being suspended due to darkness early Friday evening and the conclusion of the second round being pushed to Saturday morning. The second round tee time for Coastal Carolina alumnus and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has been moved to 4:06 p.m. Friday.
Tournament organizers will be constantly reevaluating the weather and course conditions and warned there may be an additional delay.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
