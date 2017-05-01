Want to attend the Wells Fargo Championship? Your options are limited

We don’t know how the Wells Fargo Championship will play out this week in its one-year move to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., but we do know that it will be well attended.
Tournament officials have announced that single grounds tickets for each day as well as practice packs for Monday through Wednesday are sold out.
With the sellout, there will be no ticket sales on-site at the main gate as previously planned. The Will Call location at the main entrance will be open to provide previously purchased tickets and for those picking up tickets left in their name.
The sellout is a reflection of the excitement that residents of the Wilmington area and even the Grand Strand have for a rare PGA Tour event in their locale.
Tournament director of communications Lee Patterson said Monday that spectator capacity has been set at 25,000 per day at Eagle Point compared to 35,000 at its customary home, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, which is hosting the PGA Championship in August.
Eagle Point is more remotely located so parking and transportation to the course is more of an issue than at Quail Hollow, and the course has more marsh and wetlands so it is a bit less spectator-friendly.
A very limited amount of Weekly Grounds Booklets are available for $165 each, according to tournament officials. They are now the only way patrons can purchase grounds tickets for each day of the event, and the remaining booklets can be purchased at Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, the tournament Will Call location at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington or at www.wellsfargochampionship.com.
The tournament features seven of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking led by No. 1 and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson and including No. 11 Adam Scott, No. 12 Alex Noren, No. 13 Jon Rahm, No. 14 Paul Casey, No. 15 Patrick Reed and No. 20 Phil Mickelson.
About a dozen of the top 30 players on the current FedExCup Points list are in the field, including RBC Heritage champion and Columbia native Wesley Bryan and William McGirt of Boiling Springs, and there are 16 major champions including Johnson, Scott, Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Ernie Els, Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, Stewart Cink, Geoff Ogilvy, Angel Cabrera, Vijay Singh, Lucas Glover and Retief Goosen.
The four players who gained entry into the tournament through Monday’s qualifier at The Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington were Robby Shelton of Wilmer, Ala., with an 8-under 64, Blake Kennedy of Campobello with a 66, and Justin Lower of Charlotte and Brendon Todd of Watkinsville, Ga., each with a 68.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments