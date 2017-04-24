Coastal Carolina men complete golf season, though a sophomore reaches a playoff

Coastal Carolina sophomore Luis Ruiz shot a 4-under 67 in Monday’s third round to get into a four-man playoff for the Sun Belt Conference individual title but was unable to prevail in the Sun Belt Championship at Sandestin Raven Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Fla.
Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk birdied the first playoff hole – the 18th – to claim medalist honors over Ruiz, Clay Vannoy of Troy and Jake Storey of Georgia Southern. Ruiz bogeyed the playoff hole while Vannoy and Storey both had a par.
Coastal Carolina finished seventh as a team, ending its season. The Chanticleers finished three shots from fourth place and having a chance to advance to the four-team match play portion of the championship.
Ruiz played a bogey-free 3-under back nine to get into the playoff at 3-under 210, and established career bests for 54-hole aggregate score and 54-hole score in relation to par for 54 holes, as well as low single round (67) while recording his first collegiate top-10.
Ruiz may have a chance to be selected to an NCAA regional as an individual, as the other three golfers in the playoff are on teams that have or will likely earn regional bids.
Troy won the team stroke play title by nine shots to earn a postseason bid and will face Georgia State in a match play semifinal Tuesday morning, and Georgia Southern will face Arkansas State. The winners will meet for the title Tuesday afternoon.
CCU’s Olle Widegren tied for 28th at 221 (74-74-73), Thadd Obecny II tied for 35th at 223 (72-78-73), Alfredo Ruiz tied for 40th at 227 (77-72-78) and Ryan Carpenter tied for 50th at 231 (73-82-76).
