One of Dustin Johnson’s college records goes down

Campbell University sophomore Jesper Svensson of Sweden broke Coastal Carolina alumnus and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson’s record score in the Big South Conference Championship on Saturday.
Svensson shot a 14-under par 202 with rounds of 67, 66 and 69 at the 7,120-yard Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor to break Johnson’s conference championship record by two strokes. As a senior in 2007, Johnson won by what is still a record 11 strokes with a 12-under 204 with rounds of 71, 67 and 66 at the 6,987-yard Limestone Springs Golf Course in Oneonta, Ala.
The Camels finished with a championship-record 26-under 838 for its first Big South men’s golf title since rejoining the league in 2012 to qualify to participate at one of six NCAA regional sites.
