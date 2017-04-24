Golf

April 24, 2017 8:50 PM

One of Dustin Johnson’s college records goes down

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

Campbell University sophomore Jesper Svensson of Sweden broke Coastal Carolina alumnus and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson’s record score in the Big South Conference Championship on Saturday.

Svensson shot a 14-under par 202 with rounds of 67, 66 and 69 at the 7,120-yard Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor to break Johnson’s conference championship record by two strokes. As a senior in 2007, Johnson won by what is still a record 11 strokes with a 12-under 204 with rounds of 71, 67 and 66 at the 6,987-yard Limestone Springs Golf Course in Oneonta, Ala.

The Camels finished with a championship-record 26-under 838 for its first Big South men’s golf title since rejoining the league in 2012 to qualify to participate at one of six NCAA regional sites.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters 0:46

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters
Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event 0:51

Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event

Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing 1:25

Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

View More Video

Sports Videos