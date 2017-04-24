Carolina Forest’s Burris increases college stock with junior win in Myrtle Beach

As a high school junior, Kevin Burris of Conway is trying to settle on a college and college golf program where he can play beginning in the fall of 2018.
A win on April 15 in the 14th annual Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Shootout at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club’s West and SouthCreek courses should boost his appeal to college coaches.
Burris, who is homeschooled and plays on the Carolina Forest High boys team, shot rounds of 70 and 72 for a 2-under-par 142 total and three-stroke win. A total of 26 boys ages 14 to 18 from eight states were vying for the overall boys title in the 52-player tournament for players ages 10-18.
Burris expects to meet with Coastal Carolina coaches later this week, and has received interest from Alabama-Birmingham and Tennessee-Chattanooga, according to his father, David.
Burris has been offered by NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne but is hoping to play at the Division I level.
He has a chance to further pad the resume over the next couple weeks with the season’s key high school tournaments. The Region VI-5A tournament is next Monday at the General Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina, the 5A Lower State tournament is May 8 at The Golf Club at Wescott Plantation in Summerville, and the 5A state championship is May 15-16 back at Wescott.
Gracyn Burgess of Lexington, a high school junior who is committed to Clemson, won the Junior Shootout girls title by 21 strokes with a 70-69–139.
