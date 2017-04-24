Golfweek credits Myrtle Beach area with many of the state’s best public courses

The Grand Strand boasts nine of the 15 courses included in Golfweek’s 2017 list of the best courses in South Carolina that are open to the public.
The magazine released its state-by-state lists as selected by Golfweek’s national course raters in its April 10 edition.
In South Carolina, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is No. 3, followed by Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (5), True Blue Golf Club (6), Legends Resort’s Moorland Course (9), Tidewater Plantation & Golf (10), TPC Myrtle Beach (12), Myrtle Beach National’s King’s North Course (13), Heritage Club (14) and Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club (15).
Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course and Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island – which have hosted either majors or PGA Tour events – are ranked Nos. 1 and 2.
Three Brunswick County courses made the state list in North Carolina, as Bald Head Island Club is No. 8, Leopard’s Chase at Ocean Ridge Plantation is No. 11 and Cape Fear National is No. 15. Pinehurst No. 2 has the top spot.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
