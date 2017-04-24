Little River’s Lundy has busy schedule planned coming off missed opportunity at Q-School

Patrick Lundy of Little River plans to split time between three tours this year while also entering a number of qualifiers prior to events on the Web.com and PGA tours.
He plans to play primarily on the Adams Tour in the Southwest, while also playing in tournaments on the GPro Tour based in North Carolina and Coastal Players Tour with tournaments from Raleigh, N.C., to Myrtle Beach.
Adams Tour events are $985 for members and have listed purses of at least $100,000. The first four events thus far this season have featured well over 100 players each and purses have reached nearly $170,000. The tour has complimentary host housing at most venues that often includes meals, and pays members for pro-am participation.
Lundy tied for 24th in his lone 72-hole Adams Tour event from April 5-8 to earn nearly $1,500, and tied for 15th in an 84-player GPro Tour event to earn more than $1,300 before missing a cut last week with rounds of 74 and 73. He finished third Sunday in a 25-player Coastal Players Tour event at the Country Club of South Carolina to earn $1,000.
Since beginning to work with instructor Brad Redding of the International Club of Myrtle Beach, Lundy said he has made 16 of his past 18 cuts and won three tournaments, and in his last 66 tournament rounds he has shot over par just five times.
“I really feel my game is where it needs to be to take it to the next level,” Lundy said. “I’m playing the best golf of my life and I feel I’m going to turn it around.”
Lundy, 26, who played in a few Asian and Asian Development Tour events last year, hopes his schedule prepares him to be in the same position at the end of 2017 that he was in late in 2016.
Lundy was in the top five through three rounds at the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Second Stage site of Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club in Plantation, Fla. The top 18 places and ties qualified for the final stage, which guarantees at least conditional status on the Web.com Tour.
He had carded rounds of 67, 69 and 70 to sit at 7-under par. But he posted a 78 in the final round and dropped all the way into a tie for 36th at even par.
“I blew it the last day,” Lundy said. “I knew I was ready for the next level and I knew I was one round away from it, and the pressure got to me. That’s the bottom line. I choked.”
Lundy played the final three rounds with a flu and high temperature, and he also was unable to sleep and threw up prior to the final round, which was at least partially attributable to the anxiety he felt about the round and his pending opportunity.
“Pressure mounts in Q-school because you’re trying to change your life,” Lundy said. “I don’t think you really ever see that pressure in any other sport. I learned a lot about myself that week. My game was good. I was ready. A combination of [illness] and the anxiety led to a 78.”
Lundy took three to four months away from the game and worked with sports psychologist Val Martin at Grande Dunes. “I’ve learned a ton from it and I’m ready to go,” Lundy said.
Lundy has some sponsors in Dycom Industries, which is a telecommunications company, Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse and Nightingale Travel Nursing of Florence.
