Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center holding a grand opening

The Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center is having a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday that is open to the public and will include a multi-vendor demo day.
Attendees will have the opportunity to test equipment from companies including TaylorMade, Callaway, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), Fourteen, U.S. Kids, Odyssey and Scotty Cameron and be fitted using FlightScope and TrackMan technology.
A driver and putter will be given away in contests and refreshments are being provided.
The center opened for business on April 1.
In addition to FlightScope and TrackMan technologies that record swing, club and ball measurables, the performance center uses high-speed cameras, analyzation software and other technology including a FocusBand, a mind sensing headset that measures thoughts before and during a golf shot.
Class A PGA professional Dale Ketola, a Coastal Carolina graduate, is the center’s director of instruction and club fitting, and he’ll feature specialized professionals including sports and performance psychologist Dr. Bhrett McCabe for specific clinics and seminars.
