Grand Strand golf course named site for future NCAA event

Some of the best in men’s college golf will be visiting the Grand Strand in 2019.
On Tuesday the NCAA announced more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and championships through 2022, and Murrells Inlet’s TPC of Myrtle Beach was awarded a Division I men’s golf regional scheduled for May 12-15, 2019.
Coastal Carolina and the Myrtle Beach Regional Sports alliance are serving as the hosts.
The Grand Strand this year played host to a pair of ACC championships after the NCAA removed them from the state of North Carolina because of the controversial House Bill 2, legislation that drew much criticism, particularly from the LGBT community.
The 2017 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament was held at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center from March 1-5, and the 2017 ACC Women’s Golf Championship was held at The Reserve Club at Pawleys Island last week.
South Carolina previously had been banned from hosting events for years before that was lifted following the removal of a Confederate flag from state capitol grounds in 2015.
It was also announced Tuesday that some NCAA events have been added back to North Carolina after the state repealed elements of HB2 that limited protections for LGBT people and put it at risk of being passed over as a host for future events.
Several other South Carolina cities were named sites as well:
▪ Greenville will be the site for Division I NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first- and second-round games hosted by Furman and the Southern Conference on March 18 and 20 in 2022. The city will also be the site for a Division I women’s basketball regional hosted by the Southern Conference from March 27-30 in 2020.
▪ Columbia will be the site for Division I NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first- and second-round games hosted by South Carolina on March 22 and 24 in 2019.
▪ Rock Hill will be the site for a Division I men’s and women’s cross country regional hosted by Winthrop and the Rock Hill/York County CVB on Nov. 9 in 2018.
▪ Salem will be the site for a Division I men’s golf regional hosted by Clemson from May 17-20 in 2020.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
