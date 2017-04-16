South Carolina finally has a champion of the RBC Heritage after 49 years

The South Carolina drought in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links is over after 49 years.
Columbia native Wesley Bryan became the first native or resident of the Palmetto State to win the state’s lone PGA Tour tournament on Sunday.
The 2012 University of South Carolina graduate shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round to overcome a four-shot deficit to 54-hole leader Jason Dufner and hand Luke Donald yet another disappointing runner-up finish with a 13-under 271 total.
Donald shot a 68 to finish second by a shot, and now has five runner-up and two third-place Heritage finishes in the past nine years without a victory.
Bryan is an unlikely first champion from the state, a 27-year-old PGA Tour rookie playing in the tournament for the first time.
“Of all places, right here is where the first one goes down. I’m going to remember this for a long time,” said Bryan, who enjoyed partisan spectator support all week. He had been a spectator at the tournament many times, including in 2004 when his father, teaching pro George Bryan III, earned entry through a Carolinas PGA qualifier.
“It’s crazy to think that of all the great golfers to come out of the state not one of them has won here,” Bryan said. “To be the first is really, really special. To win in my home state, I couldn’t have dreamed anything better.”
With Dufner and his playing partner in the final group, Graham DeLaet, playing the front nine over par to back up to the field, the leaderboard became congested at the time they made the turn.
Eight players were within a shot of the lead, which was held by Aiken’s Kevin Kisner and PGA Tour rookie Ollie Schniederjans at 12 under. Six players were 11 under.
Bryan emerged from the pack with birdies on the 13th and 15th holes for a 2-under 33 on the back nine. He got into position with four consecutive birdies on holes 4-7 that were bookended by bogeys.
“I wasn’t nervous at all, all day, but on 17 I kind of threw up a little bit in my mouth and I was like, ‘I guess this is what nervous feels like,’ ” said Bryan, who moves to 14th in the PGA Tour’s 2016-17 FedExCup standings. “I was super nervous, but I didn't really know it. It's not like I had my hands shaking or I was like getting ahead in my thought process. I just went to burp a bit and, yeah, it wasn’t all burp.
“Really coming down the stretch the last four holes I didn't really miss a shot, and it's really satisfying to know that under the gun I was able to perform.”
Bryan has emerged in the world of golf quickly. He had minimal success on mini-tours before qualifying for the Web.com Tour, where he won three times as a rookie last year. He had three consecutive top-10s on the PGA Tour earlier this year, including a pair of ties for fourth, and now has a victory in just his 18th PGA Tour start.
What has happened?
“Honestly I have no idea,” Bryan said. “There are times I feel I was way better back in high school than I am now. I think I just manage my emotions a little better now. I feel like I'm a slightly better ball-striker from let's say 150 to 200 yards, definitely better than I was. But everything else I feel like stayed the same. It's not like I all of a sudden hit the ball really far or hit the ball really straight. I've got no idea what changed.”
Harbour Town’s huge oak trees and turning fairways demand creative shot-making, making the course a fit for Bryan’s game. He is half of the trick shot duo the Bryan Bros., along with brother George IV, which demonstrates his ability to hit a myriad of shots.
“It’s one of the only courses on tour that you have to play every single shot in your bag, and I love it,” Bryan said. “I’m not a super technical guy. I’m a guy that imagines shots going both ways and I work the ball probably a little more than the average guy out here. This is a course when I looked at the schedule starting out that this was one of the places I thought I had the best chance to contend at, and I guess after all the dust settled my intuition was correct.”
Though he was assured victory after making a par on the 18th hole, there were still two groups behind him on the course so there was no victory celebration. “I knew something crazy was going to have to happen [to not win] but I didn’t want to give it the full celebration,” Bryan said. It came later with the plethora of family and friends Bryan had at Harbour Town.
Bryan now lives Augusta, Ga., and his win qualifies him for the 2018 Masters Tournament.
“God I’m looking forward to it. I get to sleep in my own bed and tee it up,” Bryan said. “Coming into the season I wanted to win before Augusta so I could tee it up there, but I guess the week after Augusta is not too bad. I have 51 weeks to prepare for it.”
The Masters isn’t where he pictured himself after shooting 100 – and signing for a 101 – in a college tournament his junior year at USC. But Bryan kept the faith and work ethic and it has all come to fruition in the past two years.
“I hit rock bottom in golf, so to speak. But at no point did I ever contemplate giving up the game,” Bryan said. “I've always been one of those guys when things aren't going the direction I want them to, you have two options, you can either work like crazy or you can just crawl in a hole and hide. And I kind of chose the first of those.”
Donald was tied for sixth with Bryan entering the final round and fell back to 7 under with a double bogey on the second hole, but he birdied the fifth and had four birdies in six holes from holes 9-14 to reach 12 under. He scrambled for pars on 15 and 17 and missed birdie putts of 17 and 35 feet on holes 16 and 18 to come up a stroke shy.
“I just keep trying,” Donald said. “Obviously it’s a place I feel comfortable and I like and I’ve had a lot of success. I’ve got to just keep pounding away and hopefully I’ll get there.
“But I’m really happy with the grinding and the grit that I showed today to come back and give myself a chance.”
Dufner shot a 76 to drop into a tie for 11th while DeLaet shot a 73 to tie for sixth at 10-under 274.
Kisner played the back nine 4 over and Schniederjans played the back nine 2 over to finish two strokes back.
“I hit a lot of good putts on the back nine that didn’t go in, but it was fun to be out there in the mix,” said Schniederjans, who played nine holes with Bryan in a practice round Tuesday. “[Bryan] has had a special run here of late. I have a few friends with some wins and I need to get on that train.”
That train in the Heritage finally arrived at a South Carolina station.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
