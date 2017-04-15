Maguire leads way as Duke wins ACC title at The Reserve Golf Club at Pawleys Island

With Leona Maguire leading the way, the Duke women’s golf team held steady en route to winning the ACC Championship on Saturday at The Reserve Golf Club at Pawleys Island.
Maguire shot a 2-under 70 to claim the individual title by two strokes at 6-under 210, and the Blue Devils shot 1-over 289 to win by nine strokes at 5-under 859.
Maguire, who is ranked first in both the Golfstat collegiate rankings and Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, edged Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho (212) and Miami’s Delfina Acosta (213) for the title.
Duke, which entered the round leading by nine strokes, finished ahead of top challengers Florida State (868), Miami (874), North Carolina (876) and Clemson (877).
The Blue Devils earned their 20th ACC title and their 19th under veteran coach Dan Brooks. Their previous conference title came in 2014.
