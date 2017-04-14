DeLaet’s answer to chipping woes has him tied for the lead at RBC Heritage

Graham DeLaet has an answer this week to the chipping woes that have undermined his game and results over the past year.
The answer: Don’t miss a green.
DeLaet has hit all but five greens in regulation through two rounds of the 49th RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, and consequently is tied for the lead with perennial Heritage contender Luke Donald at 10-under 132.
DeLaet hit his last 14 greens in regulation Friday while shooting a 4-under 67. “That’s the key, hit greens, and even hitting the fairways in the right part of the fairways, I felt like I was doing a good job of that, too,” DeLaet said.
DeLaet and Donald, who has finished in the top three in six of the past eight Heritage tournaments but is still seeking his first win at Harbour Town, have a two-shot edge over Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson. Bud Cauley, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner, Sam Saunders and Nick Taylor are all three shots back in a tie for fifth.
DeLaet’s chipping issues may be called the yips by some, and got bad enough last June for DeLaet to withdraw from The Memorial, citing putting/chipping “anxiety,” and not return to the PGA Tour for a month.
The “anxiety” has been evident in his stats. DeLaet ranked 51st on the PGA Tour in scrambling during the 2013 season, and that dropped to 179th last year and is 160th this year. He’s 61st in scrambling from less than 10 yards, however, perhaps because he often uses his putter close to the putting surface.
DeLaet has missed 10 of 28 fairways this week, but has hit 31 of 36 greens despite Harbour Town’s small putting surfaces.
In the rare instances he has missed a green, he has varied between putting from well off the green and chipping, and he nestled a chip close to the pin to save par on the fourth hole.
“I guess there’s a lot of ways to get around the course, and I’m trying to do it in the way that I think I can do it with the least amount of strokes,” DeLaet said. “I’ve been hitting the ball awesome this week, and I’ve hit a lot of greens, so I’m going to try to keep doing what I’m doing.”
One way to avoid chipping is to hole out from the fairway, which DeLaet did from 110 yards on the par-4 ninth hole for an eagle. “I hit a great shot, but obviously there’s an element of luck,” DeLaet said. “It just kind of one hopped and right in the hole.”
He added birdies on holes 8, 11 and 12 and his lone bogey of the tournament came on the par-4 third hole. “My whole round was that middle stretch, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12,” DeLaet said. “And all the way coming in, the last six holes I felt I had birdie putt after birdie putt after birdie putt, and I hit some good putts and nothing really fell.”
DeLaet, a 2006 Boise State grad, is still seeking his first win in his seventh season on the PGA Tour. He has three runner-up finishes, all coming in 2013 and 2014, as well as three third-place finishes.
“[A win] is kind of the only thing missing on my résumé I feel out here. I want it,” DeLaet said. “But I just have to keep playing good golf for the next couple of days and hopefully that will take care of itself.”
A tie for 14th last year is DeLaet’s lone top-40 in his five Heritage appearances, though he thoroughly enjoys the course.
“My love and enjoyment of playing this golf course turned into maybe I could play well here. I think that was the little bit of confidence I needed,” DeLaet said. “I think it’s such a neat place. Out here you have to use your imagination so much. You have to hit it on the right side of the fairway, and even from the fairway sometimes you have to work the ball to get it in the middle of the green. It’s just a lot of fun.”
DeLaet has had an up-and-down season. He has three top-10 finishes in 11 starts but also four missed cuts, including his last two events in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open on March 24 before being off for the past two weeks.
“Mentally I was pretty drained at the time. I needed a couple of weeks off,” DeLaet said. “I took off Houston, and that’s a tournament that I love and I’ve never missed. But I just knew from a mental standpoint I needed a couple weeks at home to recharge, and obviously it was a good idea to do so.”
DeLaet is part of a strong Canadian presence in the Heritage with the title sponsorship of the Royal Bank of Canada, which sponsors all of the Canadian players on tour as well as a few other players, and the group from north of the border is becoming increasingly formidable.
Canadians Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes have won PGA Tour events this season.
“Our country loves golf, and we’ve got tons and tons of support,” DeLaet said. “I don’t know when the last time we had two winners on tour the same year, maybe back with [Stephen] Ames and [Mike] Weir. We’ve got some good kids in the pipeline, I know, and some guys playing well on the Web.com Tour. I’m kind of the old guy now so I’m just trying to hang tight with some of these young guys.”
Ironically, Donald is tied for the lead because he chipped in for birdie on the 18th hole Friday to close out his 4-under 67. The Englishman didn’t have his best ball-striking day, missing seven of the course’s 14 fairways and seven greens, but he was able to save par or make birdie in six of those instances.
“It was a little bit of a struggle today but my short game helped me out,” Donald said. “I’ve always pitched it well around here. The grass lends itself to be able to spin it, and I caught that one just right and it just trickled in the edge of the hole. It was fun to see that go in.”
The setup around Harbour Town’s greens is allowing players to play a variety of shots, which should help DeLaet if his ball-striking wanes.
“It gives you some options. The fairways around the greens are really fast, so you can putt a lot of them, which is really fun,” said Simpson, who also got up and down six of the seven times he missed a green Friday. “I feel we’re making the right decisions whether to putt them or chip them out here.”
History shows many players are still in the mix for the title. The last six Heritage winners have come back from two or more strokes behind after 36 holes, since Jim Furyk rode a 36-hole lead to victory in 2010.
