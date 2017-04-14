Golf

April 14, 2017 5:49 PM

Duke closing in on ACC title at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island

By David Wetzel

Duke shot 2-under 286 in the second round of the ACC Women ‘s Golf Championship on Friday to take a nine-shot leading heading into Saturday’s final round at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island.

The Blue Devils were at 6-under 570, nine shots ahead of Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina.

Duke’s Leona Maguire (72) and Florida State’s Kim Metraux shared the individual lead at 4-under 140. Maguire, of Ireland, is ranked first in both the Golfstat collegiate rankings and Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

N.C. State and Miami are 16 strokes back.

The Blue Devils seek their 20th ACC title and their 19th under veteran coach Dan Brooks. Their most recent conference title came in 2014. Maguire was joined by Sandy Choi (71), reigning NCAA champion Virginia Elena Carta (72) and Gurbani Singh (73) in posting Duke’s first-day score.

The tournament is being held at The Reserve Club for the first time after being held for nine consecutive years at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

