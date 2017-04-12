RBC Heritage Notebook: Palmer’s grandson looks to continue The King’s legacy at Harbour Town

The RBC Heritage lost its first champion in September with the passing of the King, Arnold Palmer, who won the inaugural tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in 1969.
But the Palmer family is represented in the field this year with the presence of his grandson, Sam Saunders, who took part in a moment of silence and cannon shooting ceremony Monday that honored Palmer.
“It was very special and pretty neat,” Saunders said. “I had never shot a cannon before, so that was something fun to experience. I shot a few guns, but that one was a little bit louder. I had some good people out there showing me how not to hurt myself. It was a very nice tribute and wonderful respect for my grandfather. It’s always good to see so many people showing up for that.”
Saunders is making his fourth Heritage appearance and has yet to make a cut, though he enters the tournament in good form, coming off a tie for fifth in the Puerto Rico Open on March 26 and tie for 20th in the Houston Open two weeks ago.
“The game is good, and I’m hoping to carry on that momentum I've had the last couple of weeks,” Saunders said. “The Masters is always enjoyable to watch, but I was itching to get back to the golf course and get back to competition, so I’m very excited for Thursday morning and getting that feeling of being out on the course when it really matters.”
Sergio applauded
The reaction among tour pros to Sergio Garcia’s win Sunday at the Masters Tournament during this week’s lead-up to the RBC Heritage has generally been one of happiness for the first-time major winner.
Garcia has been considered one of golf’s top players for about two decades and finally captured his first major at the age of 37 in a playoff over Justin Rose in his 74th major start.
Former world No. 1 Luke Donald, who has known both Rose and Garcia since their junior golf days and has been European Ryder Cup Team teammates with both several times, admitted to pulling for Garcia on Sunday because Rose already had a major, the 2013 U.S. Open.
“Obviously to carry around that best player to have never won a major, which I think Sergio was in the discussion, obviously was tough for him,” Donald said. “I think someone that had that much talent to not quite have got it done for so many years, and have so many good opportunities to get it done and not finish the job off, was tough for him at times.
“But he obviously is in a great place. He proved to himself that he could do it and showed great resilience on Sunday. This was just meant to be Sergio's time.”
Even one of Garcia’s longtime Ryder Cup adversaries believed it was definitely Garcia’s time to win one.
“It's hard to imagine that's his first victory in a major,” said Jim Furyk, whose major championship at the 2003 U.S. Open came at the age of 33. “I'm kind of happy to see it. It kind of gets the monkey off the back, he doesn't have to answer that question anymore, which I know is enjoyable. … He's been so good for so long. I don't know if the game ever owes you anything, but he certainly was due.”
TV coverage
The Heritage will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. both Thursday and Friday, and from 1-3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. CBS takes over the bulk of the coverage of the weekend with a live broadcast from 3-6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Golf Channel also has replays beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
PGA Tour Live, which is available through the tour’s website, will have full coverage of four featured groups on Thursday and Friday.
The groups Thursday are Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar and Russell Henley beginning at 8 a.m., as well as Graeme McDonald, Ernie Els and Luke Donald at 8:10 a.m. On Friday they are Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker at 8 a.m. and defending champion Branden Grace, Marc Leishman and Adam Hadwin at 8:10.
After the groups finish, live footage from featured par-3 holes 14 and 17 begins at 3 p.m. both days.
Parking change
The bulk of the tournament’s complimentary general parking has been moved to the Hilton Head Public School Complex on the north end of Hilton Head Island at 70 Wilborn Drive because Hurricane Matthew debris removal is ongoing at the previous primary parking location, Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
Motor coach service will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Limited shuttles are also still available from Coligny Plaza.
