One defending champion isn’t enough at RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island

The 49th RBC Heritage has two defending champions, in a sense.
South African Branden Grace earned his first PGA Tour win last year at Harbour Town Golf Links with a two-shot victory over Luke Donald and Russell Knox at 9-under 275.
Jim Furyk, the 2015 winner, never had an opportunity to defend his title.
He missed the tournament last year because he was recovering from wrist surgery, so Thursday will be his first competitive round at Harbour Town since defeating Kevin Kisner with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.
So the last time both players competed in the Heritage, they walked off with a tartan jacket and trophy.
“This is my favorite place,” Grace said. “Obviously coming back this year is very special. I really look forward to this moment, you see your photo everywhere. It's really awesome, I must say.”
Furyk’s second Heritage title – he also won in 2010 – is the last of the 46-year-old’s 17 PGA Tour wins, though he has seven top-five finishes since, including a tie for second behind Dustin Johnson in last year’s U.S. Open.
“It feels like more than two years ago, to be honest with you,” said Furyk, who has eight top-10s at Harbour Town, including a pair of runner-up finishes to go with his wins. “I think I have the same mentality I always do coming in here. It will be more a matter of patience. I feel that this is the place in my career when I have been patient, when I have been playing well, I know I can win this golf tournament. I've won it twice, I've had a couple other opportunities to do so and I've had a number of very high finishes.”
Grace is part of a strong international presence at the Heritage, as the $6.5 million event has attracted many of the top players from overseas.
Eighteen of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the tournament, and they are from 10 different countries.
Those in the top 50 are No. 16 Tyrrell Hatton of England, Matt Kuchar (17), Danny Willett (19) of England, Grace (22), Brandt Snedeker (25), Russell Knox (27) of Scotland, Rafa Cabrera Bello (28) of Spain, Francesco Molinari (29) of Italy, Marc Leishman (31) of Australia, Matthew Fitzpatrick (32) of England, Kevin Kisner (37), Bill Haas (39), Martin Kaymer (43) of Germany, Yuta Ikeda (44) of Japan, Adam Hadwin (45) of Canada, Charley Hoffman (47), Hideto Tanihara (49) of Japan and William McGirt (50).
Additionally, 27 of the top 50 players in the 2016-17 FedExCup standings and 13 major champions are entered.
Grace won in his second Heritage start. He tied for seventh in his Heritage debut in 2015.
The 28-year-old has seven career European Tour victories, and his Heritage win is his lone PGA victory in 71 starts.
“Last year to get that first W out here was really special,” Grace said. “I always felt like I could do that out here, but getting over that line to do it was pretty good.”
He made his name known on the PGA Tour in 2015 with top-four finishes in both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, and following his victory at Harbour Town he recorded another four top-10 finishes last season, including top-five finishes again in both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.
“I wanted to make a point of being a worldwide winner,” Grace said. “I won in South Africa, and you have to step over that hurdle again to try to get yourself winning outside of South Africa. And being on the PGA Tour was really a goal of mine to get a victory here in the states.”
He hasn’t carried the success over to this season on the PGA Tour, however. He has just one top-20 finish in 10 starts, a tie for 13th at the Sony Open in January.
He also has finishes between 13th and 27th in his three early-season starts on the European Tour. He tied for 27th last week in the Masters Tournament, playing 3 under on the weekend.
“I've been a very steady player but this year has been on and off a little bit,” Grace said. “But I feel it's coming around, so it would be great to get another one under my belt.”
Furyk has just one top-30 finish in eight starts this season, a tie for sixth in the RSM Classic back in November.
“I’m a little disappointed with the results at this point. But I've seen some good flashes. I've seen some good things happen. I just haven't been able to put that together for say 18 holes or four straight days,” Furyk said. “I haven't played a lot, and when I have, I haven't played well.”
Reflected by their wins, Harbour Town’s tight tree-lined fairways and small greens fit the games of both Furyk and Grace.
“It's honestly my favorite event, and a lot of it has to do with the golf course,” Furyk said. “It calls for a lot of different shots. It's different than a lot of golf courses we play. I won't lie to you, my strengths are very valuable here, getting the high, bombing draw and driver isn't really in my wheelhouse. And there's not a huge need for that here. So it's always going to be a top three. But right now it's my favorite one.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments