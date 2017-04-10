No shoes? McMahon’s antics among the many at this year’s Monday After the Masters

1:13 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.10 Pause

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins

2:04 Rough roads costing Myrtle Beach drivers thousands

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

0:51 Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'