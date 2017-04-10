No shoes? McMahon’s antics among the many at this year’s Monday After the Masters

Predictability isn’t exactly a strong suit of former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon.
Renowned for his ability to flourish in the midst of chaos, there proved to be a method to his madness. During his 15-year career, McMahon won two Super Bowl titles — one of which came as a starter with the 1985 Chicago Bears.
So no one questioned him on Monday when he stopped out his golf cart without shoes, stepping to the 10th tee at — of all places — the Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club in North Myrtle Beach.
Was the approach effective? Who knows. Like most others on the course, the number scribbled on their card mattered little.
Similar to the “tradition unlike any other,” Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am has become a mainstay on the calendar of many celebrities and golf pros. The 23rd renewal of the event, it annually raises money for junior golf and educational charities in South Carolina.
Golf may be at the heart of matters, but participants did not allow performance to determine their level of enjoyment.
“The food, the drinks, the fun, the fellowship. Golf is a big reason, but isn’t the reason,” McMahon said.
In addition to plenty of chatter among participants, patrons received the opportunity to speak to celebrities and golf pros, signing more than their share of autographs.
An annual invitee, The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore was the target of most banter, asked regularly by those at Barefoot Resort “How’s the weather?”
“Even on a day like this, it’s a tricky forecast,” he joked. “… They’re happier to see me here now, than maybe in September. It’s a whole different thing when I come back in September, there is certainly not as much love.”
Known more for his fearlessness ahead of a storm, the famed weatherman made a splash in another way. Sporting an ivy green golf shirt, tropical-accented pants and white shoes, Cantore was uniquely dressed for the occasion.
“I wanted something to match the day,” he said. “You have the pink azaleas in bloom, the greens coming out, the trees. And honestly, if you can’t play golf — like me — you want something that can take away from my golf game. I think the pants accomplish that.”
Still, the colors of garnet and black dominated the day. Still riding high following the University of South Carolina’s success on the hardwood, event co-host and diehard Gamecocks fan Darius Rucker was among those wearing the colors on Monday.
“You had the men making the Final Four in (Madison Square Garden) and it was awesome to watch (South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley) and the women on television,” he said. “I mean, we’re the best college basketball school in the country right now.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
