Dustin Johnson continues to improve, could return to action at a golf course near you

The condition of Dustin Johnson’s lower left back continues to improve, according to his agent, David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management.
Winkle said it is not believed that Johnson suffered a serious injury, and though he is still sore he is “improving by the day.”
Johnson said he fell on a wet set of three stairs on Wednesday while going outside of his rental home in Augusta, Ga., in socks to move a car and landed hard on his back and left elbow.
The injury caused Johnson to withdraw from the Masters Tournament on Thursday afternoon, minutes prior to his first round tee time. Johnson hit balls on the Augusta National Golf Club range for less than an hour before determining he was unfit for competition.
He should have some time to recover. Johnson said when he withdrew that prior to his injury he had three weeks off planned following the Masters.
If he were to return to action on the PGA Tour in three weeks, that would put him an hour up the road from Myrtle Beach in Wilmington, N.C., at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.
The course is hosting the tournament this year because its home, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, is hosting the PGA Championship in August.
Winkle said Monday that Johnson’s schedule is still to be determined. The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., follows the Wells Fargo
Johnson has only played in the Wells Fargo Championship three times, the last time in 2011.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
