Garcia earns first major at Masters on special, emotional date

On what would have been the 60th birthday of his childhood idol Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia joined him as a Masters champion and ended two decades of major frustration.
Garcia, 37, defeated Justin Rose with a birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday in the 81st Masters at Augusta National Golf Club to capture his first major title in his 19th Masters and 74th major start.
Rose bogeyed the playoff hole – the par-4 18th – leaving Garcia with two putts from 12 feet to win and he ended the drama by curling the first putt in the right side of the cup.
Both players missed short putts on the 18th green in regulation that would have potentially earned them their first green jacket – Rose a 10-footer and Garcia a 6-footer – leading to the sudden-death playoff.
Rose was seeking his second major. He won the 2013 U.S. Open and is also the reigning Olympic gold medalist. Both players finished 72 holes at 9-under 279, three clear of third-place Charl Schwartzel.
The tide of the final round turned on the 13th hole, leading to a duel down the stretch between Garcia and Rose, two longtime European Ryder Cup teammates.
Though both players made par on the par-5 13th hole, Rose missed an opportunity to put a stranglehold on the tournament and Garcia picked up some momentum by not falling further behind.
Coming off two bogeys in three holes to fall two shots back, Garcia drove into bushes to the left of the creek down the left side of the 13th hole, took a penalty for an unplayable lie, laid up and managed to save par with a 7-foot putt. Rose, meanwhile, had less than 190 to the hole on his second shot, overshot the green and missed a 5-footer for birdie.
Garcia then got within a shot with a 6-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole, and hit perhaps the shot of his career on the par-5 15th, landing a shot a foot from the flag from 180 yards that bounced off the pin and stopped 12 feet from the hole. Garcia rolled in the eagle putt and Rose made birdie after chipping to 4 feet for a tie at 9 under.
After Garcia hit his tee shot on the par-3 16th to 6 feet, Rose hit his tee shot to 8 feet, made the birdie putt first and took a lead to the 17th tee after Garcia missed his 6-footer.
Rose fell back into a tie with Garcia with a bogey on the 17th hole after finding a front greenside bunker and missing an 8-foot par putt. Both players hit drives within 150 yards of the pin in the 18th fairway and hit quality shots to the green, but neither could hole the potential winning putt.
The final round figured to be a shootout between many of the world’s top players, as Rose and Garcia entered Sunday tied for the lead at 6-under 210, Rickie Fowler was one shot back, Jordan Spieth was two back and 2013 Masters champions Adam Scott was three back. All five are ranked in the top 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman – all in the top 52 in the world – were also in the mix, all four shots or less from the lead.
But Spieth fell off quickly with three bogeys in his first six holes and Scott and Fowler made the turn even par for the day, leaving Rose and Garcia to determine the championship. Spieth shot 75 and Fowler 76.
Back-nine runs by Matt Kuchar, who was 5 under in five holes including a hole in one on the 16th hole, Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters never threatened the lead.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments