Celebrities invading Strand for Monday After the Masters

The 23rd Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am takes place Monday at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club for the 15th consecutive year.
As is the case each year, many celebrities and/or athletes will be on hand for the festivities.
New to the event, the Hootie Ball Drop from a helicopter onto the Dye Club will take place at 2 p.m. and offer 11 prizes. Balls can be purchased for $10 each through Hootiedrop.com, and balls that land on or closest to targets will win prizes that include 2018 Hootie MAM VIP and concert packages, a four-person golf trip to Myrtle Beach and instruments and memorabilia signed by the band. People do not have to be ticketed to or attend the tournament to win.
Spectator tickets have long been sold out.
For the second straight year, the Tiki & Tierney show featuring former NFL Pro Bowl running back Tiki Barber and radio and TV personality Brandon Tierney will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dye Club, and The Doug Gottlieb Show will broadcast live from 3-6 p.m. Gottlieb is a former Oklahoma State basketball standout who has become one of the more popular sports talk radio hosts.
Both shows will include interviews with the celebrities and pro golfers taking part in the tournament. Radio host and former PGA Tour player John Maginnes is expected to emcee at the Dye Club’s first tee.
Also, longtime LPGA Tour pro and model Natalie Gulbis will spend two days at the Dye Club as a co-host of the nationally syndicated television show 18 Holes with Natalie Gulbis and Jimmy Hanlin. Gulbis and Hanlin are expected to set up at a tee box to provide celebrity interviews, entertain the gallery and record footage during the MAM tournament, and it’s possible Gulbis may play. They’ll also play the course and record footage Tuesday for their show, which should initially air in late May or early June.
The Hootie MAM annually raises money for junior golf and educational charities in South Carolina.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Monday After the Masters participants
Celebrities: Former or current NFL players: Marcus Allen, Ryan Longwell, Tony Siragusa, Tajh Boyd, Jimbo Covert, Jim McMahon, Corey Miller, George Rogers, Sterling Sharpe, Bruce Smith; former NBA player Rick Barry; musicians: Mark Bryan, Drew Copeland, Patrick Davis, Shawn Drover, Joey Fatone, Dean Felber, Colt Ford, Joe Horowitz, Jack Ingram, Aaron Lewis, Edwin McCain, Nathan Morris, Preston Pohl, Darius Rucker, MC Serch, Jim Sonefeld, Cole Swindell, Dan Tyminski; television personalities: Jim Cantore, Dan Patrick, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr.; former NHL player Grant Fuhr; former MLB player Eric Gagne; actors: Debbe Dunning, Jackie Flynn, Joel Murray, Kevin Sorbo, Paula Trickey, Gary Valentine.
Golf professionals: Blake AdamsWoody Austin, Matt Bettencourt, Ryan Blaum, Josh Broadaway, Kent Bulle, John Daly, Chris DiMarco, Roberto Diaz, Ken Duke, Lee Elder, Robert Gamez, Tom Gillis, Talor Gooch, Natalie Gulbis, Jimmy Gunn, Chesson Hadley, Adam Hart, Billy Horschel, Billy Kratzert, Nancy Lopez, Davis Love III, Troy Merritt, Davie Mobley, Tim O’Neal, Taylor Pendrith, Dicky Pride, Charlie Rymer, Mark Silvers, Paige Spiranac, Darron Stiles, Ben Taylor, Kyle Thompson, DJ Trahan, Will Wilcox.
