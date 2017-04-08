Garcia’s love-hate relationship with Augusta National can culminate in a Masters title

Sergio Garcia is trying his best to spark his strained relationship with Augusta National Golf Club.
He knows he needs the course to achieve a lifelong desire, but it has betrayed him so many times in the past.
He now realizes it requires patience and understanding to mend the disconnect, and that is what he has been providing this week during the 81st Masters Tournament.
Garcia has been accepting of the course’s flaws and unpredictable nature. Sure the course provides gratification, but it can punish seemingly unfairly, as it so often has to the point of exasperation.
But Garcia has given it another chance this week, and the course has responded with generosity and benevolence.
Long putts are falling, bounces are fortuitous and this two-decade relationship may finally be consummated with a comforting green jacket.
Garcia, 37, will have an opportunity to claim his long-awaited first major title on Sunday in his 19th Masters.
The Spaniard enters Sunday’s final round tied for the Masters lead with Englishman Justin Rose at 6-under 210, and the two will be paired in the final twosome.
“I think that the main thing that has improved is the way I'm looking at [Augusta National] the last probably two or three years, and obviously this year,” Garcia said. “I mean, I think it's the kind of place that if you are trying to fight against it, it's going to beat you down. So you've just got to roll with it.”
Rose, 36, shot Saturday’s low round with a 67 and has an opportunity to add to a legacy that includes a 2013 U.S. Open title and Olympic gold medal, but several other players will also have a chance to earn the green jacket.
Rickie Fowler, who holds five PGA Tour titles but is also still seeking his first major championship, is just a stroke back after a 71.
“This is by far the best I've felt in a major,” Fowler said. “… I feel great on the golf course. It feels like I'm right where I'm supposed to be. It doesn't feel out of place.”
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion who has finished second in his other two tournament appearances, is just two shots back and tied for fourth with Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman after posting a 68 Saturday.
Spieth is 8 under over his last 29 holes after falling to 4 over midway through the second round and is paired with Fowler in the penultimate twosome.
A pair of past Masters champions who are ranked among the top 30 players in the world lurk three and four shots back, respectively, in Australian Adam Scott and South African Charl Schwartzel.
“There are wonderful story lines,” Rose said. “Obviously I'm a major champion, but I'm looking for more and I'm certainly looking for my first Masters and my first green jacket. This is a place I dearly love and would dearly love to be part of the history here. Everybody has a story line [including] past champions who are right there, as well.”
After two days of strong and gusting winds kept scores high, warm and calm conditions Saturday allowed players to make a move, and similar conditions are expected Sunday.
“It was there for the taking in the sense that if you played great golf, you were rewarded, but it still had enough teeth that if you weren't on your game it was going to get you,” Rose said.
Hoffman reached 7 under with a birdie on the 13th hole, but he bogeyed 14 and hit his tee shot on the par-3 16th into the water and made a double bogey to fall two strokes off the pace.
“The swing on 16 happens, it was a bad one,” Hoffman said. “I managed to regroup and make two pars coming in. I’m happy where I’m at.”
Rose jumped into the lead with a 5-under 31 on the back nine that included birdies on the final two holes.
“I knew I needed to get going for sure. But I had confidence that I would have my run. I felt like I’ve played really well all week,” Rose said. “I've kind of known that I've been playing well and been thinking well and making good decisions, and then today I began to feel very comfortable on the greens. Just things began to click and I had my run.”
Garcia is playing in his 74th major. He has four runner-up finishes, but the Masters is the only major in which he doesn’t have a top-three finish. Garcia has had a tendency to get frustrated at Augusta, hence his statement following a third-round 75 in 2012 that he wasn’t good enough to win a major.
The greatest example of Garcia’s good fortune at Augusta this week came on the par-5 13th hole Saturday, when he hit a 4-iron into the bank of the creek fronting the green but it held up above the water in the rough, allowing Garcia to make a fabulous chip for a tap-in birdie that pulled him within a stroke of the lead at 5 under. He added a birdie on the 15th and saved par with an 8-foot putt on the 18th to remain in Sunday’s final group.
“I've definitely had some good breaks throughout all three rounds, and 13 obviously was one of them,” Garcia said. “Fortunately for me, that bank seems to be a tiny bit longer this year, which is nice because it gives you the possibility of getting a break like that, and then I still had to hit a great chip to make 4.”
Garcia overcame a huge hurdle Saturday with an under-par round. In 13 previous third rounds in the Masters, Garcia was a combined 38 strokes over par. His 70 Sunday was just his third score of par or better on a Saturday at Augusta.
“I'm glad I took the [Saturday] scoring average down a little bit. That's a big positive,” Garcia said. “But Saturday's gone and now Sunday's coming, a very exciting Sunday.”
Garcia’s best opportunity to win a green jacket came in 2002, when he was third through three rounds and shot a Sunday 75 to finish eighth. His best finish, a tie for fourth in 2004, came via a closing 66 after he entered the final round 20th.
About all that is remaining to fill out Garcia’s world-class resume is a major. He has nine PGA Tour wins and 12 European Tour titles, and played a significant role in a dominant run of victories by Europe in the Ryder Cup.
His best chances to claim major titles came at the 2007 British Open, where an 8-foot putt on the 72nd hole would have given him the title, and 2008 PGA Championship, where he held the outright lead before hitting a shot into water on the 70th hole. Padraig Harrington won both titles.
It isn’t lost on Garcia that Sunday would have been the 60th birthday of Seve Ballesteros. He and Jose Maria Olazabal each won the Masters twice and were Garcia’s Spanish role models growing up.
Olazabal left a motivational message for Garcia before the tournament, and if Ballesteros were alive, Garcia believes his message going into the final round would have been to believe in himself and enjoy the day.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I don't even know how much it would mean to be able to join both of my idols as a Masters winner,” Garcia said.
Augusta National may require one more day of coaxing to surrender its fertile reward.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Leaderboard
Top 10
Player
Round 3
Total
Justin Rose
-5
-6
Sergio Garcia
-2
-6
Rickie Fowler
-1
-5
Jordan Spieth
-4
-4
Ryan Moore
-3
-4
Charley Hoffman
E
-4
Adam Scott
-3
-3
Charl Schwartzel
-4
-2
Thomas Pieters
+3
-1
Lee Westwood
-4
-1
Comments