Everyman golfer makes history at Masters, a feat all amateur golfers can rejoice in

1:20 Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skills Competition raises money for Camp Happy Days Pause

0:44 Second annual Horry County Fair opens at Myrtle Beach Speedway

1:14 Know Your Locksmith

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids