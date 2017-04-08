McGirt’s success gives hurricane-damaged hometown newspaper the Augusta experience

William McGirt is enjoying the ride this week in his first Masters at the age of 37 – residing near the top of the leaderboard into the third round – and he’s got somebody riding shotgun who is enjoying the experience just about as much.
McGirt grew up in Fairmont, N.C., which is barely 60 miles from Myrtle Beach. His success has allowed Rodd Baxley, the sports editor of the small newspaper that has followed his career, The Robesonian in Lumberton, N.C., to follow him to Augusta National Golf Club and chronicle his experience in the 81st Masters Tournament.
The week in Augusta has been especially gratifying for Baxley because the news staff of the newspaper has been displaced from its offices since flooding from Hurricane Matthew in early October got about thigh-high in the building.
Editor Donnie Douglas escaped the newspaper when water was over his knees in the building. “He got out just in time but unfortunately it was pretty extensive as far as the flooding goes,” Baxley said.
The staff is renting an undersized office building while repairs continue, with an anticipated reopening date in June. The printing press is on higher ground so it is still running on the newspaper property.
Baxley believes he’s the first reporter from The Robesonian to ever cover the Masters. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a reason to come,” said Baxley, who has been impressed by the grounds and new palatial media facility at Augusta National. “Everything is so perfect I didn’t want to touch anything and mess it up,” he said.
Baxley, 25, who played basketball at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, N.C., has covered the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the past. “It’s just a different world here, and I knew this was the mecca for William,” Baxley said.
Baxley is claimed by both Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton and Fairmont Golf Club, which was his home course, as both have his memorabilia, and McGirt still gives back to his community. His parents, Curtis and Anne McGirt, still live in Fairmont and McGirt returned to Fairmont Golf Club last July for a free outing that included a one-hour Q&A, informal clinic and Srixon-Cleveland demo day.
Baxley’s father works at Rodney’s Barber Shop in Bladenboro, N.C., which he has supplied with some McGirt memorabilia. “Everybody at home is always asking about him,” Baxley said.
McGirt has remained accessible to Baxley, as well. “He makes it real easy on me,” Baxley said. “I can shoot him a text and he always gets back to me. It might be a few hours it might be a few minutes. But he always gets back to me and is always very open.”
