Dustin Johnson withdraws from Masters prior to his first round tee time

Dustin Johnson withdrew from the 81st Masters Tournament on Thursday citing a back injury he suffered while slipping on stairs at his Augusta rental home Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson received heat, ice and physical therapy treatments Wednesday night and Thursday morning and hit balls on the driving range at Augusta National Golf Club beginning about an hour before his scheduled 2:03 p.m. tee time before determining he was unable to play.
“Obviously my heart is in it and it wants to play. The more I thought about it I just wasn’t going to have any chance,” Johnson said. “It’s unbelievably difficult. I feel I’m playing the best golf of my career right now. … I’m very sad I had to do it but it’s just a freak accident.”
Check back for an update with more information and comments from Johnson this afternoon.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments