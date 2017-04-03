Event featuring free golf for juniors looming at Shaftesbury Glen

The South Carolina Golf Center at Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club is hosting a Junior Golf Day on April 13 that is free to children of all skill levels ages 6-17.
The event is from 4:30-6 p.m. and will include games, contests, drinks and snacks for participants. Parents or juniors can call the center at 843-369-3112 to register. The event is a kickoff to the spring season of the center’s junior program.
S.C. Golf Center instructor Nathan McDonough said he hopes golfers will bring friends who don’t play to introduce them to the game. “We’re trying to make golf more cool,” McDonough said. “A lof of kids think golf is boring so we’re trying to change that perception.”
