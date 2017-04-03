Under new leadership, SwingThought Tour making changes to lure aspiring golfers

2:23 CCU football players visit prison in Bennettsville Pause

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

0:38 Residents discuss growth of North Myrtle Beach

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin