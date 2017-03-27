Tony Romo is scheduled to play golf this week in a tournament on the S.C. coast

Nobody seems to know where Tony Romo will be playing football next season, but we know where he’ll be playing golf in South Carolina this week.
Romo, the 36-year-old quarterback who is still employed by the Dallas Cowboys, is entered in the Azalea Invitational amateur tournament Thursday through Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston.
Romo, who has said being a club pro was a fallback career to football and would consider playing professionally when his football career is over, was a plus-handicap but said in 2014 he had given up the game to preserve his back for football.
Apparently his back is feeling much better.
Romo is paired in the first round with Rob Wilson of Mount Pleasant and Thomas Lehman, the son of 1996 British Open champion and former world No. 1 Tom Lehman. The elder Lehman caddied for his son at last year’s Azalea.
Roy Hunter of Georgetown and Jeff Knox of Augusta, Ga., who has regularly beaten playing partners as a weekend marker in Masters tournaments, are also entered.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
