Myrtle Beach World Amateur soon to begin accepting entries

Organizers of the 34th annual Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship will begin accepting entries for the tournament on March 29.
The early entry fee is $525 and includes at least four rounds of golf, admission into the World’s Largest 19th Hole for four nights, and a gift bag.
Players who enter by April 12 will be automatically eligible to win more than $10,000 in random drawing prizes.
The 72-hole net stroke play tournament is expected to again attract more than 3,000 golfers from across the globe and will be played Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 on approximately 60 Myrtle Beach area courses.
Players from more than 45 states and 25 countries have been entered in recent years. The event is open to all men and women 18 years of age and older, and players will be flighted based on age, gender and handicap.
The 19th hole features complimentary food and drinks, live entertainment, a golf expo, celebrity guest appearances and merchandise for sale. Visit MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com for more information.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
