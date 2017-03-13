Recovered from Hurricane Matthew, Aberdeen Country Club set to reopen

The wrath of Hurricane Matthew had an extended impact at Aberdeen Country Club, and the course is finally scheduled to reopen on March 29 with essentially a new clubhouse and pristine playing conditions.
While most Grand Strand courses were able to reopen in the days that followed the Oct. 8 storm, and all but Aberdeen were open within a month, flooding from the Waccamaw River near the course off S.C. 9 in Longs reached the clubhouse and forced a long closure.
“It’s a brand new golf course,” said Aberdeen head pro Tom Van Hoogen. “This is one way to get a new facelift for the golf course. We’re just chomping at the bit to get golfers out there.”
The clubhouse was gutted and almost entirely rebuilt with a clean look and bright colors. It has a new roof, new heating and air conditioning unit, new kitchen equipment, a new counter in the center of the pro shop and new fixtures, and the snack bar now has a bar counter with a handful of stools, pair of televisions, and both bar-top seating and shorter tables.
“They came in and redid everything,” Van Hoogan said. “It’s a similar layout to the clubhouse but it will be a lot more contemporary. It’s a great learning experience for me to learn what needs to be done to open a new clubhouse.”
If the clubhouse is ready earlier than March 29 the course may open for play.
“The course is in phenomenal shape. It’s the only course in Myrtle Beach that doesn’t have any ball marks or divots on it,” Van Hoogan said. “They had it cleaned up pretty good once the river receded, so they’ve had a few months to really get it in good shape. We’re just excited to get it open.”
Van Hoogan, who is the head pro at both Aberdeen and nearby Colonial Charters Golf Club, was previously an assistant at Wild Wing Plantation and Litchfield Country Club and replaced Steve Shaffer, who was moved to the head pro position at Indian Wells Golf Club shortly after the storm.
