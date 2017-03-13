Sunbelt Senior Tour will hold three events in Myrtle Beach area in its 22nd season

Don Barnes of Longs has kicked off the 22nd season of the Sunbelt Senior Professional Golf Tour, which will feature 14 tournaments in eight states this year.
Three of the events will be on the Grand Strand, and at least two will include playing opportunities for amateurs in the area.
There will be two pros and two amateurs on teams at the Golfweek Amateur Tour Invitational Pro-Am on June 17-18 at TPC Myrtle Beach. The pros will generally be members of the Sunbelt and SwingThought tours.
The 15th South Carolina Senior Open will be at the Grande Dunes Resort Course from July 10-12, and the third annual Sea Haven Match Play Championship will be played Sept. 11-13 at the Surf Golf and Beach Club. It had been the season finale in November but the added hours of daylight in September will help the tournament ensure matches will be finished before sunset.
Barnes, 72, is committed to holding events in the Myrtle Beach area, despite sponsorships being difficult to come by.
“I don’t care if I make any money on them. I want to have a good event, that’s the key,” Barnes said. “Right now we don’t have a sponsor for the South Carolina Senior Open but we’ll put as much money in it as we can. We have a good golf course.”
Net proceeds from the match play tournament will benefit the Sea Haven youth shelter home and emergency crisis center, and a pro-am on the eve of tournament will help raise funds and serve as a seeding round for the pros. Interested pros or amateurs can contact Barnes at 843-457-4030 or seniortour45@yahoo.com.
Barnes’ first tournament of the season in Melbourne, Fla., from Feb. 27 through March 1 had about 20 players and the purse was $10,500. He had more than 30 players in the event last year, though it had a sponsor last year. “If you can announce ahead of time something about the purse, even players who don’t have a chance to win, if you say $5,000 first place they’re going to play,” Barnes said.
The tour’s next event is the Greater Atlanta Senior Open next Monday through Wednesday at Royal Lakes Country Club in Flowery Branch, Ga., and Barnes said entries are lighter for that event as well despite a sponsor bolstering the purse.
Many who play Barnes’ tour for players ages 47 and older have aspirations to play on the Champions Tour, and often enter Champions Tour single event qualifiers.
The Champions Tour has prequalifiers on Thursdays or Fridays that allow just five players to advance to Monday/Tuesday qualifiers – there have already been more than 100 players registered for a prequalifier in Florida – which advance four or five players into the fields.
“What their doing is ruining people’s motivation,” Barnes said. “I don’t know if [fewer players] is a sign of things to come but we’ll see after these three events in Alabama.”
The tour has three events in Cullman, Ala., from May 17-24 that all have sponsors. Two have $5,000 added to the purses and have guaranteed first-place payouts of $6,000, and the middle event is a one-day, two-player team event has more than $2,500 added.
The Sunbelt Tour generally pays 40 percent of the field and any sponsor money goes into the purse.
Barnes expects his largest purse and tournament to be the Seneca Cup in August in Niagara Falls, N.Y. It is sponsored by Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel, which is adding approximately $15,000 to a purse that Barnes expects to be about $40,000, with a first place payout of at least $8,000. Barnes had a few tournaments last year that awarded $10,000 to the winner.
The tour has paid out more than $5 million in purses since its founding in 1996.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments