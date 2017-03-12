Wake Forest, Zalatoris earn titles in shortened General Hackler Championship

Wake Forest was awarded a sweep of the titles on Sunday when the final round of the 16th General James Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Demon Deacons won the team title by 10 shots over Kent State after shooting rounds of 279 and 282 Saturday for a 15-under-par 561. Wake Forest junior Will Zalatoris earned the individual title with a 9-under 68-67–135 that included a birdie on his final hole.
It’s the first title for Zalatoris this season, the 2014 U.S. Junior champion who won in both his freshman and sophomore years, and second title of the season for Wake Forest, which is ranked among the top 15 teams in the country by both Golfweek and Golfstat.com. Host Coastal Carolina finished 12th.
The team title is the third Hackler title for the Deacons, who won consecutive titles in 2008-09 at TPC Myrtle Beach.
A shotgun start was scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, but a committee of five coaches and Dunes Club head professional Dennis Nicholl determined the weather and radar warranted a cancellation.
“I didn’t think it was safe to put the student-athletes on the course with the wind chill below 32 degrees and the players being wet,” CCU coach Chad Wilson said. “At that point it’s not really golf anymore, it becomes who can survive.”
Wilson expects the tournament to return to The Dunes Club for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, again on the second weekend in March.
Team scores
▪ 1, Wake Forest 561; 2, Kent State 571; 3, LSU 573; 4, South Carolina 584; 5, Virginia Tech 586; 6, East Carolina 587; T7, North Florida, Kentucky 588; T9, East Tennessee State, South Alabama 596; 11, Iowa State 597; 12, Coastal Carolina 599; 13, Virginia 601; 14, Charleston Southern 602; 15, N.C. State 603.
Top 10 Individuals
▪ 1, Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest, 68-67–135; 2, Ian Holt, Kent State, 68-68–136; 3, Paul McBride, Wake Forest, 67-70–137; 4, Mark Lawrence, Virginia Tech, 69-72–141; T5, Keenan Huskey, South Carolina, 67-75–142; Brandon Pierce, LSU, 70-72–142; T7, Jason Mendel, South Alabama, 71-72–143; Ryan Stachler, South Carolina, 74-69–143; T9, Sam Burns, LSU, 74-70–144; Mateusz Gradecki, ETSU, 72-72–144; Eric Ricard, LSU, 71-73–144; Lukas Euler, Kentucky, 70-74–144; Gisli Sveinbergsson, Kent State, 74-70–144; Fred Allen Meyer, Kentucky, 72-72–144.
▪ Coastal Carolina: T19, Luis Ruiz 73-73–146; T45, Thadd Obecny II 76-73–149; T51, Ryan Carpenter 75-75–150; T67 Alfredo Ruiz 77-77–154; T82, Daniel Overas 80-84–164. CCU individuals: T40, States Fort 75-73–148; T54, Olle Widegren 75-76–151; 78, Corey Herman 80-79–159.
