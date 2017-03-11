Zalatoris, Wake Forest lead CCU’s Hackler Championship with uncertainty ahead

Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris has been trying to add a collegiate title during his junior year to an already outstanding resume.
A wedge to a foot on The Dunes Club’s par-4 18th hole for a closing birdie Saturday gave him the outright individual lead and may have given him the coveted title because of weather conditions Sunday that will force a decision by tournament officials.
Zalatoris’ final birdie propelled him to 9-under 135 and gave him a one-stroke lead over Ian Holt of Kent State, though he didn’t know at the time that it moved him into first alone.
“I want to play tomorrow but it’s nice just in case to have that,” Zalatoris said. “I’m prepared for tomorrow no matter what. I hope we have it tomorrow. You can’t replicate this in practice. I’m not protecting a lead because I’ve only got a one-shot lead. So I have to go out and earn it tomorrow. The harder it is on you the more you’re going to learn from it.”
Tournament organizers have tentatively scheduled a 10 a.m. shotgun start for Sunday’s final round. The forecast according to weather.com predicts rain, temperatures around 40 degrees and winds of 15 mph, with those conditions persisting throughout most of the day.
Tournament organizers will meet Sunday morning and look at the forecast for both Myrtle Beach and areas where teams such as Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State will be traveling.
“It will be cold but the golf course can withstand rain very well,” said Chad Wilson, coach of host Coastal Carolina. “Our biggest concern is there are a few teams driving back into the weather north of here and with freezing temperatures up there that’s probably going to be our biggest factor we have to make a decision on.”
Wake Forest also stands to earn a team title with a cancellation. The Demon Deacons shot rounds of 9-under 279 and 282 to take a commanding 10-stroke lead at 15-under through two rounds over Kent State and 13-stroke lead over third-place LSU, which are among the nine teams in the tournament ranked in the top 50 in the country according to Golfstat.com.
South Carolina is fourth but 23 strokes back, and host Coastal Carolina is 12th at 23-over 599.
Wake Forest, ranked 12th nationally by Golfweek and 15th by Golfstat.com, is seeking its second win of the 2016-17 season, having won Duke’s season-opening event.
The Deacons are coming off a tie for third in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico, which featured 10 of the nation’s top 30 teams.
Zalatoris, the 11th-ranked collegiate golfer in the nation according to Golfweek’s Sagarin rankings, shot rounds of 68 and 67 for his 9-under 135. Fellow Deacons junior Paul McBride is third at 7 under, and they are the only players within five shots of Zalatoris’ lead.
In addition to wins in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, Zalatoris won the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, Texas State Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur and multiple Trans-Miss Championship titles, and played on the 2016 U.S. Palmer Cup Team.
Zalatoris, of Plano, Texas, works with swing instructor Cameron McCormick, whose clients also include major champion Jordan Spieth, and he spent a couple days with McCormick in Dallas receiving a tune-up prior to the Hackler. He worked largely on his short game and putting, which he said was improved greatly Saturday.
“I’ve been playing pretty good, just haven’t put it all together yet,” Zalatoris said. “Our last tournament I played pretty solid and spent a couple extra days with my coach at home. Trying to get the win is basically the goal this semester, to try to finally pull one out. I’ve played too well not to win one so far. Obviously I’m in the best position I can be after two rounds.”
Wake Forest has won the Hackler title twice previously in 2008 and 2009 at the TPC Myrtle Beach, but has yet to claim an individual champion in the tournament.
The Demon Deacons are making their first appearance since the tournament moved to The Dunes Club in 2015. Haas toured the course last summer while recruiting when it hosted the Southern Amateur.
“We’ve played good here in Coastal’s tournament,” Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas said. “I’m glad we did come back. I had never been to The Dunes Club and heard all these great things about it and thought we really need to come back here. I think it’s a really good golf course. It’s right in front of you and you have to hit good shots.”
Dunes Club member Justin Roof played at Wake Forest and alumnus Don Leonard lives on the course and hosted the team for dinner prior to the tournament.
Wake Forest made only one double bogey as a team, and that player’s score did not count toward the team total. While the team’s two juniors combined to shoot 16 under its three sophomores posted a 1-over total for the team. “If you keep guys from making big numbers and have guys around par you end up having a pretty good team score,” Haas said. “Tomorrow is going to be crummy weather so 10 shots can disappear quickly so you’ve got to be ready to play in the morning.”
Sophomore Luis Ruiz is the top Chanticleer on the leaderboard, tied for 19th at 2-over 146 with a pair of 73s. Junior Thadd Obecny II is next in a tie for 45th at 149. Freshman States Fort is playing as an individual and is tied for 40th at 148.
“I’m shocked that we played as bad as we did on our home course, no matter what the conditions were,” CCU coach Chad Wilson said. “I’m a little shocked by the scores. We were in some bad places that we’re not normally in when we play out here, and that’s a bad sign. Hopefully the weather will hold off and we’ll get to play tomorrow. A good round in bad weather will move you up really quick.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
