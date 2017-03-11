Longtime Myrtle Beach area teaching pro Joe Bernat dies

Longtime Grand Strand golf teaching professional Joe Bernat, who built a devoted clientele and friendships while working at several golf courses over three decades, died this week at the age of 76 due to complications from cancer.
He was teaching nearly until his death at his last stop, Whispering Pines Golf Club, and just three weeks ago worked a morning shift on the Whispering Pines maintenance crew and taught in the afternoon, just before receiving the cancer diagnosis.
“He was a great guy that everybody loved and was great at what he did,” said longtime friend and employer Chip Smith, whose company operates Whispering Pines. “He had so many students who had seen him for 10 or 20 years, people who would come back down even from Canada and get that tune-up from Joe.”
A native of Stafford Springs, Conn., Bernat graduated from Boston University and worked at Hartford Trust in Hartford, Conn., before moving to the Grand Strand in 1983 and pursuing his love for golf while playing on mini-tours.
He entered the PGA of America apprentice program in 1990 while working at Colonial Charters Country Club under then-head pro Don Barnes en route to earning PGA Class A status.
“He was easygoing and he certainly knew the golf swing. He attracted business from all over,” said Barnes, who owns and operates the Sunbelt Senior Tour. “He wasn’t always concerned about the dollars and cents. If he saw someone on the range and they looked like they needed help he’d go help them. It wasn’t just to set up a lesson. He cared about people and golf.”
He was easy going and he certainly knew the golf swing. He attracted business from all over. He wasn’t always concerned about the dollars and cents. If he saw someone on the range and they looked like they needed help he’d go help them. It wasn’t just to set up a lesson. He cared about people and golf. Don Barnes on Joe Bernat
Bernat became a Master Teaching Professional, graduating four levels of schooling through the U.S. Golf Teachers Federation in Port St. Lucie, Fla., to earn the elite status.
After leaving Colonial Charters, he was director of instruction at Bay Tree Golf Plantation from 1995 until the three-course facility closed in 2006, was an instructor at Wachesaw East for three years, operated his golf school at the International Club of Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet for three years before moving it to TPC Myrtle Beach late in 2012, and followed former TPC owner Smith to Whispering Pines Golf Club in late 2014.
“He would do anything in the world for me. He was like a second dad almost, supportive of everything I was doing,” Smith said. “He said, ‘I don’t care if you even pay me, I just want to see you succeed.’
“He always had a story and loved everybody. He couldn’t have been a better ambassador for Myrtle Beach. He’ll be missed by everybody.”
Bernat was an accomplished player as well, playing on the Sunbelt Senior Tour for a few years, qualifying for the 1995 U.S. Senior Open at Pinehurst No. 2, and playing in five Champions Tour events through Monday qualifiers.
He was still a formidable player in his 70s, earning a pair of titles in biennial championships held by the United States Golf Teachers Federation and affiliated World Golf Teachers Federation in Florida in October 2015.
He won the Legends Divisions for instructors 70 and older in both the U.S. Golf Teachers Federation Cup and World Golf Teachers Cup, the latter tournament featuring players from more than 30 countries.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Burroughs Funeral Home at 3558 Old Kings Highway in Murrells Inlet, and the family will receive friends following the service.
Bernat is survived by his wife, Linda, son Joe and daughter Heidi, and several grandchildren, in-laws, step-children and step-grandchildren. The family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) in Memphis, Tenn.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments