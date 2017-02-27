Dustin Johnson surprises juniors with appearance, item accompanying him

Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson, who took over the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings following his win in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 19, surprised players with his appearance prior to the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship.
Four days after his win in Los Angeles, Johnson attended the pre-tournament banquet at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet with the 2016 U.S. Open championship trophy in tow.
Johnson posed for individual photos with the more than 100 juniors in the tournament and the trophy, then signed photo copies for each player and was at the start of the tournament Friday at the TPC Myrtle Beach.
Johnson was interviewed by Charlie Rymer and Chantel McCabe of the Golf Channel for its Morning Drive program Friday morning.
Rymer and McCabe were present for all three rounds through Sunday and did three segments each day live on Morning Drive. A couple featured Johnson and one featured Tyler Gray of Lugoff, a Coastal Carolina commitment in the class of 2018 who demonstrated bunker shots with McCabe and Rymer in the bunker with him. Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday president Bill Golden and Allen Terrell, director of the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach, were also interviewed on the Morning Drive show.
Johnson is playing this week in the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. He is tied with Geoff Ogilvy for the second-most WGC titles ever with three. Both are behind Tiger Woods’ 18 WGC titles.
