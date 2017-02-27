Tickets go fast for Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters

As expected, spectator tickets for the 23rd Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am sold out quickly.
Online tickets sold out in 54 minutes after going on sale last Monday, and the remaining tickets that could be purchased in person for $20 at Barefoot Resort pro shops and the House of Blues sold out Tuesday morning.
More than 6,000 spectators are expected for the tournament on April 10 at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club. It will feature country music singer Cole Swindell, golfer John Daly, World Golf Hall of Fame member Nancy Lopez, Pro Football Hall of Fame members Bruce Smith and Andre Reed, and a host of other celebrities, athletes and pro golfers.
A golf ball drop for prizes during the tournament is a new component to the event this year.
