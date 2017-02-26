Golf

February 26, 2017 6:18 PM

Phillips, Thompson win Dustin Johnson Junior titles wire-to-wire in front of tourney host

From staff reports

Inman’s Trent Phillips and Buford, Ga.’s Skylar Thompson won the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship boys and girls titles, respectively, on Sunday.

Both won the second annual event wire-to-wire.

Phillips, who had a one-stroke lead going into the final round, shot a 1-under 71 at TPC Myrtle Beach to run away with a six-stroke victory at 5-under 211.

Thompson, led by nine entering the final round, shot a 5-over 77 to finish at 5-over 221, eight strokes ahead of Murrells Inlet’s Smith Knaffle.

Murrells Inlet’s Patrick Golden (76) was the highest-finishing area boy in a tied for 18th (13-over 229).

Now No. 1 in the World Golf Ranking, Dustin Johnson made a surprise appearance at the tournament Sunday.

